Mantech International Corp (MANT) Position Trimmed by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mantech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,354,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mantech International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mantech International by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mantech International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,393. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $380,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $3,206,080. Corporate insiders own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mantech International to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mantech International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mantech International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Mantech International Corp (MANT) opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,980.00, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.44 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for national security programs for the intelligence community; the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Veteran Affairs and Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); the space community, and other the United States Government customers.

