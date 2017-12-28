Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of Mallinckrodt (MNK) opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2,210.00, a PE ratio of -1,164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $793.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael-Bryant Hicks acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $164,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,020 shares in the company, valued at $568,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,460 shares of company stock valued at $659,486. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/mallinckrodt-mnk-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-goldman-sachs-group.html.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.