Malibu Boats (MBUU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1520009748551 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.36, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

In related news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $46,646.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,297 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

