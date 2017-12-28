Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 16th

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Maiden (MHLD) opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $562.76, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.17. Maiden has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $653.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.04 million. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Maiden will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (Maiden) is a holding company. The Company focuses on serving the needs of regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe and select other global markets by providing reinsurance solutions designed to support their capital needs. It operates through two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance.

