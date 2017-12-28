Madrona Global Bond ETF (FWDB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Madrona Global Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Madrona Global Bond ETF (NYSEARCA FWDB) remained flat at $$26.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Madrona Global Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

