LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.3534547168513 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

LyondellBasell Industries ( LYB ) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,574. The stock has a market cap of $43,400.00, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $163,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

