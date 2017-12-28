Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Given a $169.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $169.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital set a $158.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,858.74, a P/E ratio of 200.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $95.08 and a 52-week high of $149.31.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $708,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,819.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew E. Korenberg sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $935,510.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,006.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,753 shares of company stock worth $2,522,007. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 225.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Given a $169.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/ligand-pharmaceuticals-lgnd-given-a-169-00-price-target-at-hc-wainwright.html.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.