Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,104 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. AJO LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,753,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,511 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,238,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,412,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE MTG) opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5,391.75, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.85 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/legal-general-group-plc-raises-stake-in-mgic-investment-corp-mtg.html.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.