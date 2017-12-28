Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. ( SWM ) opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,410.00, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.00 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 66.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/legal-general-group-plc-grows-position-in-schweitzer-mauduit-international-inc-swm.html.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc (SWM) is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The Company has two operating product line segments: Engineered Papers, and Advanced Materials and Structures. As of December 31, 2016, the Company conducted business in over 90 countries and operate 18 production locations across the world, with facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Brazil, China and Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.