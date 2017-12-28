Larry A. Jobe Acquires 1,500 Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Larry A. Jobe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $808,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.20. Mannatech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated is a wellness solution provider. The Company develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The Company operates through the segment of sale of nutritional supplements, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight management and fitness products through network marketing distribution channels in approximately 20 countries.

