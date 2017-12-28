Lanny Trampas Poldrack Sells 5,000 Shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) VP Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lanny Trampas Poldrack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, Lanny Trampas Poldrack sold 5,907 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $121,979.55.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE BAS) traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 449,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

BAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $40,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 74.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 464,691 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,022,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $25,018,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 869,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/lanny-trampas-poldrack-sells-5000-shares-of-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-stock.html.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.