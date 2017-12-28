Lake Street Capital Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been assigned a $13.00 price objective by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.20 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,710.00, a P/E ratio of 170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Himax Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

