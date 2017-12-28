Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 32,705 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,705 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2,520.00, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $453.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.32.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

