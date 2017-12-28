Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,007 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,862,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $635,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,857,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,230. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.37 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE ARE) opened at $131.23 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $106.89 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $12,560.00, a PE ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.11 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

