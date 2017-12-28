KLX (KLXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KLXI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of KLX in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on KLX to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get KLX alerts:

Shares of KLX (NASDAQ KLXI) opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,490.00 and a P/E ratio of 45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21. KLX has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $70.23.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.26 million. KLX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KLX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $123,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,471. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,867.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KLX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KLX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KLX (KLXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/klx-klxi-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group.html.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.