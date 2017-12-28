KLX (KLXI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLX earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.0978440690317 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of KLX (KLXI) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 372,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,026. KLX has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,490.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.26 million. KLX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KLX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLXI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on KLX from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,867.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $123,464.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

