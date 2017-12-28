KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA offers a complete yield management solutions which includes hardware, software and services. The addittion of new capacity by Wafer manufacturers and adoption of more complex architectures by IC customers are driving demand for the company’s new bare wafer products. KLA’s cost reduction initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives amid cyclical pressures. Though the stiff competition and concentrated customer base increases execution risk, the rising process control spending across foundry, memory and logic players through 2017 and beyond will enable KLA to deliver stronger results. However, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of KLA-Tencor ( KLAC ) opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $16,830.00, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.63. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.86 million. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 84.61%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $50,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,088.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $365,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

