King Digital Entertainment (KING) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

King Digital Entertainment (NYSE: KING) is one of 60 public companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare King Digital Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares King Digital Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets King Digital Entertainment 19.58% 33.71% 24.95% King Digital Entertainment Competitors -23.43% -255.73% -12.37%

70.1% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares King Digital Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio King Digital Entertainment N/A N/A 10.29 King Digital Entertainment Competitors $989.60 million $64.64 million 561.90

King Digital Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than King Digital Entertainment. King Digital Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for King Digital Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score King Digital Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A King Digital Entertainment Competitors 183 1524 2876 91 2.62

As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 11.09%. Given King Digital Entertainment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe King Digital Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

King Digital Entertainment peers beat King Digital Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

King Digital Entertainment Company Profile

King Digital Entertainment plc is an interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. The Company has four franchises: Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch and Pet Rescue. The Company develops and publishes games that can be played on its king.com and royalgames.com Websites, Facebook and, mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android. The Company is involved in developing and monetizing digital games on multiple platforms. The Company’s games include Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Pet Rescue Saga and Bubble Witch 2 Saga. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had 533 million monthly active users (MAUs), 149 million daily active users (DAUs), 356 million monthly unique users (MUUs) and 8,344 million monthly unique payers (MUPs).

