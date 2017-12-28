Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $49,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Mukul Deoras sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 20,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,465,405.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,995. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65,989.61, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2,782.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

