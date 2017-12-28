Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,141,553.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $182,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,500 shares of company stock worth $12,918,613. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $196,051.56, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/kanawha-capital-management-llc-sells-1010-shares-of-oracle-corporation-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.