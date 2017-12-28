Kaman Co. (KAMN) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Kaman worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KAMN. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $152,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Co. (KAMN) opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,620.00, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kaman Co. (KAMN) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/kaman-co-kamn-stake-lifted-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. The Company’s brands include KAflex, KAron and K-MAX. Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, and fluid power industrial distributor with operations throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.