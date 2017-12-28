Jupai (JP) Given News Impact Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Jupai (NYSE:JP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jupai earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5607426188697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Jupai (NYSE JP) opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Jupai has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $598.92 and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited (Jupai), formerly Jupai Investment Group, is a Cayman Islands-based third-party wealth management service provider. The Company focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to individuals in People’s Republic of China (PRC) who have investable assets in excess of three million Renminbi (RMB).

