JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,944 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $213,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $952.70 million during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

