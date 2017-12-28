JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lowered by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 49,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) opened at $107.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $372,020.00, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-stake-lowered-by-oliver-luxxe-assets-llc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.