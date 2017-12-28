JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.50 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE DLB ) opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,320.00, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $63.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $242.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $541,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $286,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,409 shares of company stock worth $33,369,495. Insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

