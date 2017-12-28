JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (NYSE:BSMX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

BSMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. ( BSMX ) opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,743.94, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.94%. Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.35%.

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. Profile

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV, formerly Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV or Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.

