Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377,540.00, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

