Jmp Group Llc Purchases 14,750 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 14,750 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $161,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,675 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $61,914.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,904 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,589.76.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 300 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 38,841 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $417,540.75.

On Friday, December 1st, Jmp Group Llc acquired 60,446 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $649,794.50.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ HCAP) traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

