Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 880.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Data by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in First Data by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in First Data by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $127,937.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $420,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,107,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,546,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $425,621 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Data Corp ( NYSE:FDC ) opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. First Data Corp has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on First Data to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/janus-henderson-group-plc-raises-stake-in-first-data-corp-fdc.html.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.