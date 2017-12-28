Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $6.15 Million in Wayfair Inc. (W)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Wayfair by 96.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Wayfair by 375.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Mohican Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $217,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE W) opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 658.45% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Ifs Securities started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $378,799.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,761.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Oblak sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $28,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,996 shares of company stock worth $4,234,004 in the last three months. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

