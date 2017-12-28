Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.57 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,216,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,141,000 after purchasing an additional 143,375 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $54.77.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
