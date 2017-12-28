Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.57 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,216,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,141,000 after purchasing an additional 143,375 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/janus-henderson-group-plc-invests-5-57-million-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.