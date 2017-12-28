Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.13% of Whiting Petroleum worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLL. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE WLL) opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $2,420.00, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.39.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.24. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $324.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/janus-henderson-group-plc-increases-holdings-in-whiting-petroleum-corp-wll.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.