Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Brocade Communications Systems worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brocade Communications Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 419,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5,270.00, a P/E ratio of 181.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Brocade Communications Systems Company Profile

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

