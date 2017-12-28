Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Twilio by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,259,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 329.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,857,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,085 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Twilio by 1,068.4% in the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,896 shares during the period. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,288,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twilio by 293.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 811,204 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $321,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $169,393.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,298 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc. ( NYSE TWLO ) opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

