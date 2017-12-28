J Michael Edenfield Sells 45,461 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 45,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $541,440.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, J Michael Edenfield sold 6,569 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $77,054.37.

On Monday, December 18th, J Michael Edenfield sold 5,153 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $61,011.52.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.82, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.82. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Software’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $12.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Software by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

