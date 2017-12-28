J C Penney (JCP) Trading 5.4% Higher

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.31. 24,305,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 18,855,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of J C Penney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The department store operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. equities analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of J C Penney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,625 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in J C Penney by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in J C Penney by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

