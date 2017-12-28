IZEA (IZEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IZEA Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,106,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 412,518 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IZEA shares. Craig Hallum raised IZEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised IZEA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $24.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between brands and influential content creators. These creators produce and distribute text, videos and photos on behalf of brands through Websites, blogs and social media channels. Its technology enables transactions to be completed at scale through the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics and payment processing.

