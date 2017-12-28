iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,217. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $26.66.

