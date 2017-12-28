iShares Latin America 40 ETF Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.03 (ILF)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 1,264,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,420.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.43. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

