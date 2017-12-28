iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA) Announces $0.53 Special Dividend

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5303 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA AOA) traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,540. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

