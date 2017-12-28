Iridium Communications (IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $9.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM ) opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $498,217.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,191.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Iridium Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 909,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,056,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Iridium Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/iridium-communications-irdm-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is engaged in providing global satellite communications services and products. The Company offers mobile voice and data communications services through satellite, and provides communications services offering true global coverage. It provides services to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations and consumers through its satellite network, which has over 70 in-orbit satellites with in orbit spares and related ground infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.