Investors Sell Shares of Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Investors sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading on Thursday. $26.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.89 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Valero Energy had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $92.30

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,770.00, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 45,657 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $4,059,363.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,237.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,600 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $126,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,916. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,015.3% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,272.1% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 189.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

