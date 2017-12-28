Investors Sell Shares of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) on Strength (JBLU)

Traders sold shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $8.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $30.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.78 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, JetBlue Airways had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JetBlue Airways traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $22.58

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Standpoint Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $53,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $37,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,785 shares of company stock worth $448,492. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 744,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 55.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of JetBlue Airways (JBLU) on Strength (JBLU)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/investors-sell-shares-of-jetblue-airways-jblu-on-strength-jblu.html.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.