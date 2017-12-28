Investors Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $160.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.81 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($0.41) for the day and closed at $189.78

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $171.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $222,290.00, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Home Depot, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $7,576,709.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,630,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,679,000 after acquiring an additional 451,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,263,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $13,966,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 875,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $143,153,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

