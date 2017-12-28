International Speedway (ISCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of International Speedway in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,780.00, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Speedway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/international-speedway-isca-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell.html.

International Speedway Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.