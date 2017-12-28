Insteel Industries (IIIN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insteel Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6564756096402 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ IIIN) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 80,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,242. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $533.34, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $96.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR).

