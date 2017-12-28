Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE RGA) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.17. 155,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $121.93 and a twelve month high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10,000.00, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

