Insider Selling: FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) CEO Sells 13,646 Shares of Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $709,182.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,843.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 214,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2,299.03, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 850,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FCB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

FCB Financial Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

