Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) Announces $0.06 Special Dividend

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA FFTY) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 216,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,437. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

