Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated (Ingles) is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company’s segments include retail grocery and other. Its other segment consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. As of September 24, 2016, the Company operated 201 supermarkets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.
