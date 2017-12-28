Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (Ingles) is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. The Company’s segments include retail grocery and other. Its other segment consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. As of September 24, 2016, the Company operated 201 supermarkets in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama.

